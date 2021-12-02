Kim Kardashian Wants To ‘Glam’ Up Pete Davidson For A Night To Show How Hot He Is

Kim Kardashian is looking to dress up the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star to show off how great he’d look with a change in style!

Pete Davidson‘s sense of style is instantly recognizable. The 28-year-old comedian regularly shows off his fashion sense with comfortable-looking streetwear, but Kim Kardashian wants to give him a new look, even if it’s just for a night! A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 41-year-old reality star wants to give Pete a change up for one night, just to show off how fabulous he can look with a little bit of a glam up.

The source mentioned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star it totally into Pete’s regular looks but wants to have some fun with his style. “Kim is suggesting that they play dress up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is. She doesn’t want to change him or his appearance,” the source said. “She just wants to go glam for a night on the town or out to a show or something in the near future.”

Even though Pete is a comedian, the dress-up idea is no joke! Pete is supposedly into the whole ordeal, and would definitely want to embrace Kim’s plans to doll him up. “He is all about it,” the source said. “He would really go along with anything she wanted at this point.”

It’s definitely exciting to hear that Pete might be stepping up his fashion game now that he’s officially dating Kim. While Pete is most well-known for his comedic abilities, he’s shown off his clever fashion sense on plenty of occasions, like when he showed up at the 2021 Met Gala in a Thom Browne-designed black dress and white blazer, where he quipped that he looked like a “slutty nun.“

Fashion aside, Kim has fallen “head over heels” for the comic, a source mentioned to HollywoodLife. “In all honesty, she didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him,” they said. “When Kim is with Pete, she’s all about him, she can’t stop smiling. It’s really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him.”