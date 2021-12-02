Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Wants To ‘Glam’ Up Pete Davidson For A Night To Show How Hot He Is

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
and

Kim Kardashian is looking to dress up the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star to show off how great he’d look with a change in style!

Pete Davidson‘s sense of style is instantly recognizable. The 28-year-old comedian regularly shows off his fashion sense with comfortable-looking streetwear, but Kim Kardashian wants to give him a new look, even if it’s just for a night! A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 41-year-old reality star wants to give Pete a change up for one night, just to show off how fabulous he can look with a little bit of a glam up.

The source mentioned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star it totally into Pete’s regular looks but wants to have some fun with his style. “Kim is suggesting that they play dress up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is. She doesn’t want to change him or his appearance,” the source said. “She just wants to go glam for a night on the town or out to a show or something in the near future.”

Kim and Pete seem like they’re having tons of fun together. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Even though Pete is a comedian, the dress-up idea is no joke! Pete is supposedly into the whole ordeal, and would definitely want to embrace Kim’s plans to doll him up. “He is all about it,” the source said. “He would really go along with anything she wanted at this point.”

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kate Beckinsale

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s definitely exciting to hear that Pete might be stepping up his fashion game now that he’s officially dating Kim. While Pete is most well-known for his comedic abilities, he’s shown off his clever fashion sense on plenty of occasions, like when he showed up at the 2021 Met Gala in a Thom Browne-designed black dress and white blazer, where he quipped that he looked like a “slutty nun.

Pete has shown off his own keen fashion sense at the 2021 Met Gala. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Fashion aside, Kim has fallen “head over heels” for the comic, a source mentioned to HollywoodLife. “In all honesty, she didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him,” they said. “When Kim is with Pete, she’s all about him, she can’t stop smiling. It’s really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him.”