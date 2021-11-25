See Pics

Travis Scott Hangs Out With Mark Wahlberg In First Public Outing Since Astroworld Tragedy

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Travis Scott treated himself with a new Bugatti for his birthday. Pictured: Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Nearly three weeks after ten people were killed during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance, the rapper made his first public outing alongside Corey Gamble and Mark Wahlberg.

Travis Scott was spotted in public for the first time since ten people died from the deadly crowd surge during his Nov. 5 Astroworld concert. In photos posted to social media, Travis, 30, sat next to Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble on an outside patio in Southern California. Travis is occupied with his phone while Mark, 50, and Corey, 41, chat. In another photo, the “Sicko Mode” rapper poses next to French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui while in a golf cart. Saïd posted footage of himself golfing with Mark and Michael Jordan on Tuesday (Nov. 23), according to PEOPLE, at The Madison Club in La Quinta, but Travis is not in the footage.

It would make sense that Travis’s first public appearance would be at the Madison Club, for it is an exclusive golf club and gated community in Southern California. Current residents include Travis’s “in-laws,” Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cindy Crawford, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. If La Flame needed a place to go after the tragedy in Houston, this secure place would be it.

Travis Scott and Mark Wahlberg (Matt Baron/Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Travis has kept a low profile since news broke of the dozens injured and ten people killed during his Astroworld set. “The fact that it did happen to Houston, which he loves, and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” his lawyer, Ed McPherson, said a week after the tragedy. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” Travis was spotted outside his Houston mansion on Nov. 11, his first appearance since the concert. In the photos, Travis wrapped himself in a blanket covered with white “H’s” while he spoke on a cell phone.

Related Gallery

Mark Wahlberg -- PICS

Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per setMandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827u)Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinnerExclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per set Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827a) Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinner Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mark Wahlberg enjoys another day out in the blazing hot Caribbean sunshine in Barbados. The actor was spotted in shorts, a long necklace with a cross and wearing a watch as he took to the waters with his son where the pair enjoyed a little father and son time, playfully wrestling in the sea. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SIX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Travis Scott (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It may be a while before Travis performs or is spotted in public again. There have been multiple lawsuits filed against him and the festival’s promoters over the fatal tragedy.  John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and all the victims are compensated. “After the evidence that is gathered during the investigation, a couple of questions must be answered. What did he know? When did he know it? What opportunities did he have to do something about it? For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance.”

“Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars,” Werner told HollywoodLife, and that might be a conservative estimate. Thomas J. Henry, a Texas attorney, issued a statement on Nov. 18 about how he’s representing 282 plaintiffs in a massive $2 Billion lawsuit against Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham (aka Drake), Live Nation, and NRG stadium.