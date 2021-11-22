Brad Goreski Reveals A ‘Wonderful’ Experience He Had With Adele Early On In His Career

Stylist Brad Goreski talked about styling a shoot for Adele right ‘at the beginning’ of his career and shared what happened that made him a fan of her ‘even more’ than he already was, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Brad Goreski, 44, is a huge fan of Adele, 33, and her “really wonderful” presence at one of the shoots he styled is one of the reasons for it. The fashion stylist spoke with HollywoodLife at the DSW Holiday Campaign party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Nov. 17 and shared details about the experience, which happened early on in his career.

“To me, Adele is just the most beautiful no matter what,” he said in the EXCLUSIVE interview. “The voice, the personality. I’ve been such an Adele stan for so many years. I actually worked with her — I styled a shoot for her, a beauty shoot, right at the beginning of my career. It was one of the first things I did where she was incredibly lovely, really, really wonderful. I was a fan before but I was even more a fan after.”

Angelo, 9, on Brad’s comments about Adele come in the midst of her new album release. The talented songstress released 30 on Nov. 19 and has been getting rave reviews from fans everywhere. The record is a truly personal one and reveals songs that touch upon her struggle with her divorce from husband Simon Konecki and even features the voice of her son, 9, on the song “My Little Love” asking her about her feelings.

In addition to reminiscing about the style shoot with Adele, Brad, who is currently promoting his partnership with DSW and their new holiday footwear and accessories, admitted she is just as humble as many people who come in contact with her say she is. “Yes. Yes. Singing all day, got me tickets to her concert. She was wonderful,” he said.