Brad Goreski Teases HBO Max Show With Husband Gary Janetti & How They ‘Make Each Other Laugh’

Social media’s favorite husband & husband duo, Brad Goreski & Gary Janetti have a show coming to HBO Max! Brad spoke to HL & revealed what we can expect!

Brad Goreski and his husband Gary Janetti have brought their millions of fans into their 19-year relationship through social media and now, we’ll have an even closer look with their upcoming HBO Max show, Brad & Gary Go To… While filming was halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Brad revealed what fans can expect when the show comes to air. “The show is basically just following us around the world and visiting some of our favorite places. We’d been to Rio and Buenos Aires before and we were going to be going to some places we had not been before, but now we’re having to restructure and wait for the appropriate time to see when we can can finish filming,” Brad explained on the HollywoodLife podcast.

“We have been traveling together for our entire relationship. We’ve been all over the world. It’s very much a part of who we are — we’re very curious about other countries and experiencing different things,” he said of he and his husband, who actually met while on vacation in Greece. “It’s very much in the DNA of our relationship. So, wherever we’re able to take off to, we’ll head there when it’s safe to travel again.”

HBO Max approached Brad and Gary about the show idea after Brad hilariously documented an argument over “spaghetti vs. linguine” during their Italian vacation last July. “That’s not just how we are on camera, that’s normal for us,” Brad laughed. “We are exactly the same as we are on social media and TV. I really film my social media, it’s all what is happening in that moment and I think that’s kind of the thing that people have responded — that I’m willing to share the things about our relationship.”

The Brad Behavior podcast host added that he and Gary truly love to make each other laugh, just like we see on their social platforms. “We like to laugh. We also like to make each other laugh. So what you see is very much what’s been happening for the past almost 19 years in our relationship and the past 10 weeks in isolation!” he said.

In quarantine, Brad has made an effort to recreate his husband’s favorite Starbucks drink, dubbing it ‘Bradbucks’ for his fans that provided their barista tips and tricks for the celebrity stylist. He also has continued his podcast, Brad Behavior, which he launched in November. “I wanted to find another way to have candid conversations with people. It’s just been a fun way to let people know who I am and the people who are in my world and for me to sit down with people and that I really like and and chat with them,” he revealed.

Brad's guests have included Sarah Hyland, Nicky & Paris Hilton, Kristin Cavallari and more.