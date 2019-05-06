Celeb Stylist, Brad Goreski, Explains What Met Gala ‘Camp’ Theme Means & What To Expect On Red Carpet

While this year’s Met Gala theme, ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’ has some people confused Brad Goreski told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what it means & what to expect.

The 2019 Met Gala is officially here and in honor of tonight’s red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, we have all the details. Celebrity stylist, Brad Goreski, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about what the Met Gala 2019 theme, “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” really means. “Camp means open to interpretation. It’s the intersection of art and fashion. It means over the top and doing things you wouldn’t normally do,” Brad shared. As for what celebs we can expect to see extreme campy looks from, Brad said definitely Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Jennifer Lopez, as all of their personal styles are already camp.

This year’s event is sponsored by Gucci, and creative director, Alessandro Michele will be co-hosting the event along with Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles. With Gucci being the sponsor, Brad said, that right there, “already sets the tone” for the evening.

As for what Brad is most excited for, he said, “I hope there are fun surprises,” Admitting that he’s really excited to see what Hailee Steinfeld and Yara Shahidi pull out on the red carpet. Plus, he’s excited to see the campy looks from Moschino, Prada, and Valentino. Brad gave us some details about what the behind-the-scenes of the Met Gala looks like, explaining that celebrity stylists actually work one-on-one with the designers, which doesn’t usually get to happen, allowing the stylists and designers to learn from one another. While Brad didn’t share who he will be dressing this year, he did tell us that he is dressing one woman tonight and that, “She’s iconic.”

Brad gushed about fashion’s biggest night of the year saying, “I love the opulence, the jewels, the glamour, the feeling. I love it all.” His least favorite part, however, is when it’s over, because, “it feels like the end of the red carpet season.”

