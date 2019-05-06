25 Best Met Gala Looks Of All-Time: Rihanna, Zendaya, Blake Lively & More

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion and some celebrities have truly nailed their red carpet looks. From Rihanna to Blake Lively, we’re looking back at some of the best looks ever.

The Met Gala is almost here! The annual event kicks off tonight, May 6, and we’re beyond excited to see what celebrities wear for the biggest night in fashion. The 2019 theme is “Camp: Notes On Fashion” and with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Serena Williams as co-hosts of the event, we can bet that there will be plenty of wild ensembles to admire. But before the famous attendees start arriving on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, we’re taking a look back at some of the best fashion moments the Met Gala has ever seen.

When you think “Met Gala” it’s entirely possible that one celebrity in particular comes to mind: Rihanna. From her yellow velvet gown designed by Guo Pei for the 2015 theme “China: Through the Looking Glass” to the time she was the only celebrity who truly encapsulated the 2017 theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between,” the Fenty Beauty founder has consistently killed it on the carpet.

She was finally (and rightfully) offered the hosting gig in 2018 – and man, did she not disappoint with her look. If you’ll recall, the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” so RiRi seriously showed up dressed as a sexy Pope. Her Maison Margiela mini dress with matching miter was instantly iconic the second she showed up to the museum.

Speaking of Rihanna, another celebrity keeps slaying at the Met Gala and TBH, I like to think of her as Baby Rihanna. This is, of course, Zendaya. The actress takes the themes just as seriously as the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker and totally impressed us with her Joan of Arc-inspired ensemble by Atelier Versace at the 2018 Met Ball. But Rihanna and Zendaya aren’t the only celebrities who have amazed us with their stellar style; head up to the gallery above to see more of the best Met Gala looks of all-time.