Brad Goreski Flawlessly Impersonates Every ‘RHOBH’ Star With Multiple Wigs In New TikTok Video

It took a global pandemic, a TikTok account, and about five different wigs, but Brad Goreski finally joined ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’….sorta.

“I’ve always wondered what it was like to be at a #rhobh dinner,” celebrity fashion stylist and Fashion Police star Brad Goreski, 42, captioned the TikTok video he posted to his Instagram account on May 14. In the clip, Brad does his best Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Denise Richards impressions, thanks to some wigs he had lying around in his home as well as a random Cheetah print top. Brad’s clearly an RHOBH devotee, and his impersonations were done out of love and not out of shade (though, there was a little shade. It was an RHOBH video, after all.)

Brad’s fans and followers clearly loved the act, and they applauded his performance in the comments section. “I didn’t realize that you had this many wigs,” wrote Scotty Cunha, and Brad’s husband, Gary Janetti, replied, “I didn’t either.” (He also highlighted the problems when you go under quarantine with a loved one, telling Brad, “I didn’t know what the f-ck you were doing!”) Jen Atkin wrote, “HOUSEWIVES OWN BRUSHES BRAD!!!!” Mary Phillips wrote, “Wow! This is amazing.” “Brad. Goreski. I am DECEASED!!!!!!!!!!” added Jamie Lynn Sigler, while Rashida Jones said, “This is incredible. I can’t stop watching.”

She’s not the only one. In fact, Lisa Rinna gave her seal of approval to the impression, adding three “Crying So Hard That Tears Come Out” emojis. It doesn’t get any better than that. Brad tagged Kyle, Lisa, and Denise with the video, so it would only be fair if they all teamed up and did an impression of him, right?

Actually, don’t hold your breath on Denise, 49, and Kyle, 51, doing anything together at the moment. During Wednesday’s (May 13) episode, Kyle went on Twitter and accused of Denise of collusion, suggesting that the scene between Denise and her daughter, Sami Sheen, 16, was staged. “This feels like a set up to me. Clearly, Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera.”

Denise clapped back, saying that not only was real, but that the conversation “actually happened on camera twice. Ask our producers.” Oddly enough, that episde of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Denise reach a boiling point after Kyle criticized most of her costars of being “fake a— bitches.”