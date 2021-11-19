Mick Jagger’s Son, 22, Towers Over Dad & Rocks Britney Shirt On Day Out With Rocker

Lucas Jagger has grown up so much, and he shared a ton of photos taken across the country, including a few with his dad.

Time flies by so fast. Lucas Jagger shared a bunch of photos from his recent travels “around the U.S.” on Thursday November 18. The 22-year-old shared a variety of photos, including one where he and his dad Mick Jagger were spending a bit of quality time together. Lucas looks a lot like the 78-year-old Rolling Stones vocalist did during his younger years, but he’s quite a bit taller than Mick is.

Lucas’ photo with his dad featured the two in a mock-up pharmacy. The father-son duo held their coats. Mick had some of his signature coolness, as he leaned back for the photo. He rocked a flowery button-down shirt with a pair of olive green pants and comfy sneakers. Lucas rocked a vibrant Britney Spears t-shirt, dark pair of pants, black boots, and his glasses. Both of the men sported black face masks.

Some of the other photos Lucas shared showed him at his dad’s gigs during The Rolling Stones’ recent U.S. tour, which started on September 20 and will come to an end on November 23. Lucas wore a black Stones beanie in the crowd during a show in the first selfie. He also included a video of an event manager who was talking about how excited she was for her first ever Rolling Stones concert. Other photos showed Lucas reading, riding a bike, enjoying some lunch in a park, and a day at the beach.

Lucas is one of Mick’s eight kids. Back in July, his older half-sister Georgia May Jagger posted a selfie of the two of them, when her little bro came to Los Angeles to visit her. It’s been quite an eventful year for Lucas. The rocker’s son also gave his fans and followers an update in April, after he went through ear-surgery to let everyone know that he was doing okay. Mick’s also had a whirlwind of a year, hitting the road with the Stones again for their first U.S. tour, after having to delay shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, there was also a major loss for The Stones on August 24, when the band’s drummer Charlie Watts sadly died at age 80.