Mick Jagger has been out and about in Las Vegas, exploring the city ahead of The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour. See the snaps!

Sir Mick Jagger has returned to Sin City for The Rolling Stones‘ No Filter Tour. The rock legend, who is a father-of-eight, took to Instagram on November 6 to share a series of snaps of himself as he took in the sights of Las Vegas ahead of the band’s performance at the Allegiant Stadium later that night. He was seen visiting Fremont Street and The Neon Museum before heading out of town to experience the magic of the Nevada desert. “Seeing the sights of Las Vegas….see you at the show tomorrow! #nofiltertour #rollingstones #allegiantstadium,” he captioned the post.

In the snaps, he cut a casual figure in a black tee and pinstripe pants as he soaked in the warm Fall weather. Later that night, he switched it up in a flamboyant ‘fit, opting for a bright blue and gold jacket, which featured a red collar and cuffs — see all the stage snaps here.

Sir Mick also rocked a satin shirt and skinny black trousers as he took the stage alongside Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Woods, 74, along with Steve Jordan, 64, after the sad passing of the band’s drummer Charlie Watts. He died on August 24 at the age of 80. Sir Mick previously described Charlie e as “the heartbeat of the group.”

He told SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern, :Every time we get together now and rehearse, we say, ‘Oh, Charlie would say this, then he would do that.’ We did so many shows with him and so many tours and so many recording sessions, it’s strange being without him. And he said, when he was sick, he said, ‘You’ve gotta just carry on and do this tour. Don’t stop because of me.’ So we did.”

The A-list rocker continued, “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor and we also were, outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times,” he revealed. “We liked sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”