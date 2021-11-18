Watch

Young Dolph Last Time Seen Alive: Video Shows The Rapper In His Car Before Being Gunned Down

Young Dolph
Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Young Dolph Rolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Dec 2019
Young Dolph Rolling Loud SOCAL, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Dec 2019
Young Dolph Young Dolph in concert at Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 24 Jan 2019
Young Dolph - Adolph Thornton, Jr. in concert WGCI Big Jam, United Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 24 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The video of the rapper’s final moments showed him filling up at the gas station, where he was shot and killed.

Shortly before he was tragically shot and killed, Young Dolph was filmed at the gas station down the road from where he was shot and killed on Wednesday November 17, via TMZ. The rapper, whose birth name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was seen at the Memphis gas station filling up his camouflage-covered Corvette in the video. In the soundless clips, the 36-year-old rapper was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans, as he walked to the pump from his driver’s side door.

After the stop for gas, Young Dolph went to Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where the store’s owner Maurice Hill said that the King of Memphis rapper said that he’d stopped for cookies, but was shot and killed, according to Fox 13. The Memphis Police told HollywoodLife, “The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.”  There has not been any information released about the shooters since the tragedy.

Surveillance footage shows that there two shooters, one with a Draco AK-47 pistol and the other with a handgun, via Consequence. The two gunmen also wore hoodies and covered their faces. Police have not released information about suspects or other patrons who may have been at the cookie store when the shooting took place, according to The Associated Press. Memphis City Councilman and Democratic candidate for Governor of Tennessee JB Smiley also tweeted a statement, calling for the city to issue a curfew in light of the shooting. “Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country,” he wrote. “I’m hopeful that the city of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday. (Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock)

Following Young Dolph’s death, fans and rappers paid tribute to him. Rap superstars like Chance The RapperOffsetand Quavo tweeted tributes and remembrances of Young Dolph. Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram and mentioned how much she loved his music. “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music [sic] EVERY DAY,” she wrote.

Related Gallery

Saddest Deaths Of 2020 -- PICS

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Cazier/Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit/Kobal/Shutterstock (5867723c) Anthony Johnson, Mia X, Master P I Got The Hook Up - 1998 Director: Michael Martin Shooting Stars/Priority/No Limit Films USA Scene Still Comedy
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Stella Tennant attending the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo by Alban Wyters/Sipa USA