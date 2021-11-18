Porsha Williams Claps Back After ‘RHUGT’ Cast Throws Shade & Says She’s Not An ‘All Star’

Porsha Williams left Bravo to forge a new path for herself, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let some ‘Real Housewives’ shade get past her!

Porsha Williams may have left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s still in the mix! The Bravo star spoke out after the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip basically shaded her on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the episode host Andy Cohen asked the women — which included Cynthia Bailey, LuAnn DeLesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, and Melissa Gorga — who they considered to be “all stars” from different Real Housewives franchises. When Porsha’s name was brought up, only Cynthia and Kyle gave her the sign of approval.

The cast of @peacockTV's #RHUGT dish on which Real Housewives are ALL STARS! Head to YouTube to watch the full #WWHL clip now! pic.twitter.com/WYKKAIHn7f — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

Porsha then took to Twitter to respond to the ostensible shade. “This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle [Bryant],” the mother-of-one wrote. “Traveling during quarantine was our issue. Booked & busy when it came back around!” she clarified, then promoting her Porsha Family Matters upcoming show and shouting out Cynthia and Kyle for their support.

The longtime cast member of RHOA made the announcement Thursday, September 30 on Instagram that she was leaving the franchise after spending nearly a decade on the beloved program, becoming a fan-favorite in the process. Porsha, 40, is said to have come to the decision on her own, especially after having some negative experiences with castmates on the show – most notably Kenya, a source said.

Although the Atlanta show made Porsha a household name in the Bravoverse, she definitely seems ready to move on to greener pastures, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 1. “She’s worked hard for so long and deserves to put her energy and focus into wherever she pleases because plain and simple, she’s earned it,” our insider shared. “She’s excited about her future and the other projects she’s putting her focus and passion into now. It’s time for the next chapter.”

They continued, “It got really toxic with Kenya and Kandi [Burruss] is her only true friend still left on the cast. The decision was hers and she made it a few months ago.”