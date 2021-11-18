Heidi Klum, 48, Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Nothing But Short Shorts On Vacation

Heidi Klum looked sexier than ever as she posed in nothing but high-waisted short shorts while going completely makeup-free.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, 48, it is that she is always showing off her incredible figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Greece. Heidi posted a photo of herself wearing high-waisted black knit short shorts that were so tiny, her butt cheeks were showing out of the bottoms.

Heidi opted to go completely topless with the shorts, as she posed facing the window with her face turned towards the camera. Heidi gave a kissy face to the camera as she had not a drop of makeup on and kept her blonde hair down and wet. The supermodel posted the photos with the caption, “Kaliméra,” which means good morning in English.

Heidi is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini or going topless in her photos, and just the other day while on her Greece vacation, she wore nothing but a towel. Heidi posted a photo of herself topless with just her forearms covering her chest as a white towel was wrapped around her tiny waist. Her incredibly toned abs were on full display in the photo.

Meanwhile, in another recent post, she modeled Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS X Fendi collaboration when she posted a bunch of photos wearing the new neon orange collection while posing in her hotel room.

In one photo from Heidi’s Instagram slideshow, she donned a skintight long-sleeve crop top with a pair of bathing suit bottoms. The bikini bottoms were super cheeky and Heidi showed off her toned behind when she took a bunch of mirror selfies showing off her bottom.

In another gorgeous photo, Heidi had her blonde hair down in natural waves while her face was completely makeup-free, as she snuggled her face into a pair of sherpa kitten heels from the collection.