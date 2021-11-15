See Pic

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Towel As She Takes In The Sunrise On The Beach — Photo

heidi klum
Snorlax / MEGA
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, in West Hollywood, Calif2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, West Hollywood, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Heidi KlumVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
US-German model Heidi Klum attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge shared a sexy photo of herself, enjoying the view, while vacationing in Greece.

Heidi Klum got plenty comfortable, while vacationing in Mykonos. The 48-year-old model and TV personality shared a sexy photo, where she let loose, watching the sunrise from her balcony. She shared the gorgeously scenic landscape in the background with the sun beautifully cast over the water, as she posed for a photo, with her hands covering her face, for the wonderful view.

Heidi looked gorgeous, as she posed in just a towel, with one wrapped around her head and another around her waist. She spoke about how beautiful the sunrise was, sharing a series of loving and heart emojis in her caption. “Sunrise Mykonos,” she wrote. “It’s soooo pretty.” Heidi had shared another photo of the sunrise to her Instagram Story, where the sun looked especially red, as it peaked behind some clouds.

Heidi shared a sexy photo of herself, vacationing in Mykonos on her Instagram. (Snorlax / MEGA)

The topless sunrise photo was only the latest sexy photo that Heidi shared to her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself, lying in bed, wearing only a lingerie top and snacking on some yummy pie back on November 4. She looked super relaxed in the bed, alongside her cell phone and laptop. The model also shared a few photos of herself in stunning orange outfit, rocking Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs X Fendi collaboration line, back on October 26.

Related Gallery

Heidi Klum -- PICS

Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Other than the recent sexy photos, Heidi also shared some of her exciting Halloween costumes, during October. The AGT star is well-documented as a fan of Halloween, but she cancelled her annual spooky season bash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the party was missed, Heidi still shared some of her scary Halloween costumes, like when she went for a spooky zombie look, and laid across two tombstones, covered in bandages. She also paid tribute to some of her favorite horror flicks, when she posted a short thriller called Klum’s Day to her Instagram on October 29. The actress was inspired by some classic movies, like The Shining and Psycho.