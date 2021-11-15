Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Towel As She Takes In The Sunrise On The Beach — Photo

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge shared a sexy photo of herself, enjoying the view, while vacationing in Greece.

Heidi Klum got plenty comfortable, while vacationing in Mykonos. The 48-year-old model and TV personality shared a sexy photo, where she let loose, watching the sunrise from her balcony. She shared the gorgeously scenic landscape in the background with the sun beautifully cast over the water, as she posed for a photo, with her hands covering her face, for the wonderful view.

Heidi looked gorgeous, as she posed in just a towel, with one wrapped around her head and another around her waist. She spoke about how beautiful the sunrise was, sharing a series of loving and heart emojis in her caption. “Sunrise Mykonos,” she wrote. “It’s soooo pretty.” Heidi had shared another photo of the sunrise to her Instagram Story, where the sun looked especially red, as it peaked behind some clouds.

The topless sunrise photo was only the latest sexy photo that Heidi shared to her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself, lying in bed, wearing only a lingerie top and snacking on some yummy pie back on November 4. She looked super relaxed in the bed, alongside her cell phone and laptop. The model also shared a few photos of herself in stunning orange outfit, rocking Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs X Fendi collaboration line, back on October 26.

Other than the recent sexy photos, Heidi also shared some of her exciting Halloween costumes, during October. The AGT star is well-documented as a fan of Halloween, but she cancelled her annual spooky season bash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the party was missed, Heidi still shared some of her scary Halloween costumes, like when she went for a spooky zombie look, and laid across two tombstones, covered in bandages. She also paid tribute to some of her favorite horror flicks, when she posted a short thriller called Klum’s Day to her Instagram on October 29. The actress was inspired by some classic movies, like The Shining and Psycho.