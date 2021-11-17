‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy Yells For The ‘Take It Off’ Buzzer Over Caterpillar

Jenny McCarthy thinks she knows exactly who the Caterpillar is in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’ She’s so convinced that she presses the ‘Take It Off’ buzzer! But will her guess be right?!

Jenny McCarthy is in the midst of trying to make her guess about the Caterpillar after his latest performance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 17 episode of The Masked Singer. “We’ve got someone on this show who’s got multiple Oscar nominations. I was thinking like a Luke or Owen Wilson, but I don’t know…” Jenny begins to say.

She stops right in the middle of her train of thought. Suddenly, she gets up from her seat and screams. Jenny is convinced she knows exactly who the Caterpillar is. She starts yelling to “take the buzzer off.” Jenny is going there this week!

If she is right, the Caterpillar must unmask immediately and go home. The Caterpillar begs Jenny not to do this! But Jenny is confident about the Caterpillar’s identity. She refuses to hold back anymore. She hits the “Take It Off” buzzer. As soon as Jenny presses the buzzer, red sirens go off and alarms start to ring. Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger look a little scared! Things are getting serious on The Masked Singer.

This is all going down in the Group B semi-finals. Season 6 is winding down and the competition is heating up. The final four Group B singers will be hitting the stage on November 17 and two celebrities will be sent home by the end of the night. Cheryl Hines from I Can See Your Voice will join The Masked Singer crew as a guest panelist.

The big celebrity reveals this season have included Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, and more. The Masked Singer season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.