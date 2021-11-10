‘The Masked Singer’s Skunk: All The Clues We Know So Far About Her Identity

The Skunk made her debut in the season 6 premiere of ‘The Masked Singer,’ and she made quite an entrance. As she nears the finale, here are all the clues you should know about the Skunk.

The glamorous Skunk is still in the running to get her hands on the Golden Mask trophy. The masked celebrity started off her Masked Singer journey with a dazzling performance of Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” and a lot of clues. The Skunk has continued to shine on stage and reveals new details about her identity each time she’s on the show. Let’s break down the top clues.

Key Clues About The Skunk

In her first clue package, the Skunk stressed that there are “two sides to every story,” and she’s ready to her side. “Over the years, I’ve seen it all, honey,” the Skunk revealed. She added that people might have “misconceptions that I’m quick to get in a fight,” but says that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

She “took a break to focus on family,” but now she’s ready to get back out there. One of her physical clues was a ticket to Seoul, South Korea.

Her second clue package took place in a library. “School was always easy for me,” the Skunk revealed. She had a full-ride scholarship before she got some “unexpected news that changed everything.” She was “forced to take a different course,” but it ended up being the “greatest degree I could ever get.” A baby, perhaps? In the clue package, the Skunk could be seen holding a book that’s titled “Iron Out Your Swing.” For her second performance, the Skunk sang the Gladys Knight hit “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

In another clue package, the Skunk noted that she’s known for throwing the “most epic parties around.” She’s also pals with Pufferfish, who ended up being Toni Braxton. The Skunk revealed that she limits the “people I allow in my personal space.”

In another physical clue, the Skunk had an old pager that read the number “607.” The Skunk added, “If someone sent me these three digits, it would make me feel like a complete dream girl.”

Celebrity Guesses For The Skunk

The Skunk revealed she lost someone near and dear to her heart in her latest clue package. “One night, I let my pride stop me from saying hi to a loved one. Little did I know, I’d never get a chance to see them again,” she confessed. “If I could do it over, all I’d want to do is give them a hug. But that one hug could have changed the course of history.”

The panelists have guessed celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Diana Ross, and more so far. The Skunk’s identity remains a secret! The Masked Singer season 6 airs Wednesdays on FOX.