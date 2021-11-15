See Pics

Olivia Wilde Picks Up Daughter, 5, From School After Harry Styles Talks Romance

BACKGRID
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rocket/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883975l)Olivia WildeThe Change-Up - 2011Director: David DobkinRocket PicturesUSAScene StillComedyEchange standard
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Olivia Wilde gets dressed in a chic floral dress and sneakers for motherly duties in Los Angeles. Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing a stylish floral dress and sneakers while picking up her daughter Daisy from a Los Angeles area school on Monday.

Olivia Wilde, 37, proved she’s still busy with her motherly duties despite being romantically involved with superstar Harry Styles, 27, when she picked up her adorable daughter Daisy, 5, from school on Nov. 15. The actress was wearing a blue and white floral dress and sneakers during the outing as well as a white face mask. She also had pink-framed sunglasses placed on her head as her long hair was down and she held what appeared to be a stuffed animal and tumbler.

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Daisy Sudeikis on Nov. 15. (BACKGRID)

Little Daisy, whose father is Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, matched her mom in her own floral outfit, which was a sleeveless jumper with pink and green flowers and bright pink sneakers. The tot also wore a tie-dye face mask and carried a backpack over her shoulders as some of her long hair was pulled back while the rest hung down.

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and her daughter Daisy Sudeikis both wore cute floral outfits. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Harry Styles' Romantic History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More

LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Earlier in the day, Olivia was also spotted running errands while walking around L.A. and holding a laptop. She didn’t pay much attention to cameras but looked relaxed and comfortable as she made her way in the area.

Olivia’s latest outings come after Harry briefly mentioned why he is keeping his relationship with Olivia private. In an interview with Dazed magazine, which came out on Monday, he explained that his personal life and work life are “compartmentalized” and he wants to keep it that way. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” he told the outlet before moving on to other topics in the interview.

Olivia and Harry first worked together on the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which the former directed and the latter acted in before they were sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding in Jan. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous PDA-filled outings together and Olivia has even been to number of Harry’s shows on his Love On Tour.