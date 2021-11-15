See Message

Britney Spears Raves Over Hailey Baldwin Dressing As Her For Halloween: ‘How Freaking Cool’

Britney Spears, Hailey Baldwin
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new message about ‘celebrating’ her ‘freedom’ and how she won ‘brownie points’ with her kids after Hailey Baldwin dressed up as her for Halloween.

Britney Spears, 39, is speaking out about Hailey Baldwin‘s Halloween costumes, which featured her many iconic looks over the years, last month and seems flattered! The singer shared a new photo of a fork going into wet lipstick on Nov. 15, and wrote about her new freedom from her conservatorship and the model’s cool decision to be her for the spooky holiday.

Britney Spears
Britney’s Instagram caption about Hailey’s costumes. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!” the first part of her message read. “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣”

“Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post 😳🤷🏼‍♀️😬!!!!” she continued. “I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids 🤭😂 !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt 👚 …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”

Britney Spears, Hailey Baldwin
Britney Spears raved over Hailey Baldwin dressing up as her for Halloween in Oct. (Shutterstock)

Britney’s latest post comes a few weeks after Hailey shared photos of her epic costumes, which included Britney’s looks in her “…Baby One More Time”, “Oops!…I Did It Again”, and “I’m A Slave 4 U” music videos. She also posed as Britney from her memorable Rolling Stone cover in which she’s wearing a black bra under an open white top and white short shorts with black polka dots as she holds a Teletubbies doll in one hand and a corded phone up to her ear in the other.

“Happy Halloweekend 👻 the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since 💞💞🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃,” Hailey’s caption for the Halloween post read.