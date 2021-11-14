Tom Holland & Zendaya Step Out For Rare Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed trying to keep a low profile while leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed food together.

Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, got attention when they stepped out for a recent date night! The reported new lovebirds appeared to try and stay discreet while leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA but were photographed separately in their casual outfits. The actor wore a dark t-shirt and brown baseball cap while the actress wore a white top and a black face mask.

The outing comes shortly after Tom gushed over Zendaya when he shared a gorgeous pic of her posing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America event, where she was honored. “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” he wrote in the caption for the pic, which was posted on Nov. 11.

Tom isn’t the only one gushing, however. Zendaya has also spoke highly of her Spider-Man co-star and rumored boyfriend in past interviews. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she told InStyle about Tom in Oct.

Tom and Zendaya first sparked romance rumors back in July when they were seen sharing a steamy kiss. It came years after they denied being more than friends and ever since, they’ve gushed over each other numerous times. Their chemistry has also been apparent whenever they pose together on red carpets and look happier than ever.

In addition to having a great relationship, Tom and Zendaya have a great career in which they often get to work together. Their next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which they’ll reprise their roles as the title character and MJ, is set to come out in Dec.