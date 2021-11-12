Fashion

Kim Richards Sparkles In Sequined Black Gown For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Emma Roberts spotted arriving at Paris Hilton's lavish wedding holding hands with Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson. Amid a flurry of celebrity guests, the actress looked stunning with her handsome companion as they showed up to the extravagant sunset nuptials in Bel Air Thursday evening. She wore a trendy oversized blazer over a whimsical black tulle dress as she strode hand in hand with her suitor. The 30-year-old blonde has been in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund since 2019 and the pair welcomed son Rhodes last December. It appears they are not following each other on Instagram, and celeb gossip site Deux Moi also sparked a breakup rumor about the couple recently. Meanwhile, more celeb guests arrived to the plush affair including Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, Steve Wynn, Elliott Mintz and Kyle Richards. Paris Hilton is set to tie the knot with Carer Reum after two years of dating.
Guests and family seen attending to Paris Hilton's wedding. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nicky Hilton.
Guests and family seen attending to Paris Hilton's wedding. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Richards.
Guests and family seen attending to Paris Hilton's wedding. 11 Nov 2021 Pictured: Faye Resnick.
and

Kim Richards looked absolutely gorgeous at Paris Hilton & Carter Reum’s wedding on November 11. She wore a sparkling black gown to celebrate her niece’s nuptials.

Kim Richards, 57, stole the show at her niece, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Kim looked stunning when she arrived in this outfit and it was definitely a day to remember as she supported her niece, Paris. Kim rocked a long-sleeved, sequined black gown for the occasion. Kim’s dress had a high neckline and covered her svelte figure, hugging every inch of her body down to her ankles.

kim richards
Kim Richards heads to Paris Hilton’s wedding. (APEX / MEGA)

The former RHOBH star’s look was complete with a black purse and her hair styled in loose waves. The front of her locks were clipped back to reveal her fresh face, complete with light pink lipstick and dark eye makeup to go with the dress. Kim’s sisters, Kathy Hilton (Paris’s mom), and Kyle Richards, both just as fabulous in their wedding day attire. Meanwhile, Kim’s daughter, Whitney Davis, was a stunning bridesmaid in Paris’s bridal party.

We were pleasantly surprised to see Kim, considering she was seemingly not in attendance at Paris’s bridal shower earlier in October. Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was over-the-top and fabulous, and was hosted by Kathy. Some of Kim’s old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates were in attendance at the shower, including Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. However, Kim was noticeably missing from the shindig.

kim richards
Kim Richards photographed heading to Paris Hilton’s wedding. (APEX / MEGA)

However, Kim was in attendance at the Bat Mitzvah of Kyle’s daughter, Portia Umansky, in early October. A photo surfaced of Kim attending the event, and some fans couldn’t help but point out how different she looked. At Paris’s wedding, though, Kim looked more like her usual self, and was absolutely glowing as she arrived to the big night.

Paris’s wedding was nothing short of amazing and was filmed for an upcoming Peacock series about her life, titled, Paris in Love, so we can expect to see a lot more from the big day. Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating and ever since then, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas, where they were surrounded by friends and family. Plus, their wedding is rumored to be a weekend-long affair, with events continuing on Nov. 12 and 13, as well.