JP Saxe Prays For A ‘Soft Landing’ As His Everything In His World Comes Undone In New Song

To christen the deluxe edition of his debut album, Grammy-nominee JP Saxe captures the feeling “when everything is about to go to sh-t’ in an energetic new single.

JP Saxe earned critical acclaim and commercial success when he pondered “If The World Was Ending,” but what if it wasn’t a case of if? What if everything was about to fall apart, metaphorically? When faced with that grim reality, that the “dysfunction” is too great to overcome and a fall is inevitable, there’s not much that one can do but – as JP says in his new song – hope for the best. In this case, the best one can get is a “Soft lLanding.” ‘

The song showcases JP Saxe’s dynamic voice and deft songwriting skills. Though, he tells HollywoodLife that this song is a bit of a miracle. “To me, ‘Soft Landing’ is what it feels like when everything is about to go to shit, and it doesn’t seem like there’s anything I can do about it,” he says. “I wrote this song with John Ryan and Savannah Santos in about an hour after we spent four hours writing a different song that will never be heard by anyone. In the songwriting world, we call those ‘hail marys.’ ”

“Not overthinking every little element of a song for a change, to me, made this one what it is,” he tells HollywoodLife, “and it’s another moment in the live set to scream my ass off, jumping up and down, which in these last few weeks on tour, I’ve come to live for.” Fans will find “Soft Landing” on the deluxe edition of JP’s debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection. Out today (Nov. 12), the new version offers three new songs – “Soft Landing,” “Love V. Logic,” and “Hold On To Me.” For JP – who released Dangerous Levels of Introspection earlier in 2021 – this deluxe edition is an opportunity to build upon the impression of his debut.

“I spent five-plus years on the original version of this album,” he tells HollywoodLife, “so getting to add onto it with some extra time and objectivity was very creatively freeing. I got to ask myself, ‘what parts of me feel under-explored on this album, and how do I add them in?’ ‘Love v. Logic’ is about my inability to affect what I actually feel with what I’d prefer to feel. ‘Hold On To Me’ is about wanting to get lost in someone without losing yourself in them. And ‘Soft Landing’ is about realizing everything is probably going to go to shit, and there’s not much you can do about it.”

JP is currently wrapping up his tour dates for the year. Tonight (Nov. 12), he plays Dallas’s South Side Music Hall before heading to Austin, Phoenix, Santa Ana, and San Francisco. In the first months of 2022, he’ll head up north to Canada before taking his show on the road in Europe. He has also rescheduled some tour dates for the US, so those stateside will be able to see him, too. Click here for all dates and details.