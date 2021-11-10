Jennifer Hudson Wows In Sheer Lace Jumpsuit At The 2021 CMA Awards

Nothing but respect for Jennifer Hudson! The Oscar winner absolutely stunned on the CMA Awards red carpet in a gorgeous lace jumpsuit.

Jennifer Hudson, 40, took the style game to a whole new level at the 2021 CMA Awards on November 10. The actress/singer extraordinaire showed up on the red carpet in a stunning burgundy lace jumpsuit that featured a bustier top. She was wrapped in silk around the waist, which created a long train as she walked.

She paired her sexy outfit with a pair of matching lace gloves. Her hair was styled into a short, messy bob. JHud topped off her fabulous look with a dark red lip.

Over the last few months, Jennifer has been acing the fashion game. She looked stunning in a beautiful red dress at the 2021 Met Gala. For the Los Angeles premiere of Respect, JHud dazzled in a purple sequined gown.

Jennifer is expected to perform the Aretha Franklin hit “Respect” for the CMA Awards crowd. She recently starred in the biopic about the Queen of Soul. Jennifer is already a frontrunner for the 2022 Best Actress Oscars race.

The actress and singer just performed Aretha’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. She helped honor music legend Carole King, who was being inducted for the second time.

The Oscar winner admitted in her ELLE cover story that it was a “dream” to play Aretha in Respect. “I sit and think about it, like, What artist is built like that? She was music. She was anointed, and her life was anointed.”

Jennifer notably sang Aretha’s songs live while filming, something that blew one of her co-stars away. “She did take after take after take, singing live,” Marlon Wayans told ELLE. “The woman never even asked for lemon and hot water or salt water to gargle with. She was a machine. I’m just so happy that I got to watch that type of greatness. A queen played a queen. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”