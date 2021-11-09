John Stamos Wildly Transforms Into Elvis With Eerily Accurate App — Watch

John Stamos has a special connection to Elvis from ‘Full House,’ so it was even more epic when the actor transformed into the late superstar via a face swap app.

John Stamos is the new King of Rock and Roll! The 58-year-old actor epically transformed into Elvis Presley himself in a hilarious new video by using the Impressions App, a new face-swapping feature on the iPhone. The futuristic app allows for users to alter their face into anyone they’d like — and that’s exactly what John did while he was driving in the car jamming out to Elvis’ 1964 classic “C’mon Everybody.” See the wild footage below!

John looked so much like Elvis in the footage. The handsome hunk‘s face was totally transformed into the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer’s appearance. John’s signature thick, dark hair stuck around, considering Elvis had a pretty similar hairdo going on when he was alive. John sang along to “C’mon Everybody” in the car, and he appropriately turned his head to the side when the song said to do so.

The Big Shot actor captioned his hilarious video, “ElvisDriveTimeSpecial is BACK! C’mon Everybody.” His fans couldn’t get enough of the transformation, and they commented their fair share of enthusiastic reactions on the post. “Excellent,” one fan said, while another wrote, “lol, i loved it,” with a laughing emoji.

John’s transformation into Elvis was probably extra exciting for all the Full House fans out there. For those that may forget, John’s character Uncle Jesse was a huge fan of Elvis in the sitcom, so much so that he had a cardboard cutout of the iconic singer in his room. Uncle Jesse also often sang some of Elvis’ greatest hits in the show. It’s even been said that John’s character was actually named after Elvis’ identical twin brother Jesse Presley, who was born stillborn.

The John/Uncle Jesse fandom for Elvis transitioned off the screen, as well. When John’s son Billy turned 1 in April 2019, the actor dressed as Elvis for an adorable father-son photoshoot. “One year ago tonight, our little King was born,” he wrote on IG alongside the picture. So epic!