John Stamos Goes Shirtless As He Reunites With ‘Full House’ Co-Star Dave Coulier For A Selfie

‘Full House’ stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier have reunited for a hilarious snap, proving they’re just as close as ever!

It may have been more than three decades since John Stamos and Dave Coulier burst onto our TV screens, but the IRL pals are still close. The Full House actors posed for a mirror selfie, which John shared on October 15. “Two dudes,” he captioned the shirtless snap, adding, “Oh crap- I just noticed my bellybutton. Ha.” It seems the photo was a throwback, as John included the hashtag, “flashback Friday.”

His former co-star jumped into the comments section of the snap, which showed him rocking a white sweater and shaving his facial hair . “I remember this exact moment. Damn, we made each other laugh! Love you.” One fan chimed in, “I love how you all are still VERY good friends after spending half of life together for full and fuller house,” while another wrote, “You guys are the best!”

The sweet post comes a few months after John shared another throwback pic while walking down memory lane. He posted an Instagram photo with his tiny former co-stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, now 35, who were just toddlers at the time. “#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!” the 57-year-old captioned his post, which showed the trio smiling alongside Mickey Mouse at the popular Los Angeles theme park in the late ’80s or early ’90s. Mary Kate and Ashley, who rocked white dresses and black mouse ears, rose to fame thanks to their shared role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, and quickly became household names.

He also reminisced about MK&A’s little sister Elizabeth Olsen visiting the Full House set. The WandaVision star, who is now 32, got a shoutout from John ahead of the highly-anticipated finale of her Disney+ series earlier this year, when he posted a throwback pic of the pair. Elizabeth, who was just a little girl, was seen sitting on John’s lap and giving the camera the sweetest smile. The haircuts and outfits were so 90s!