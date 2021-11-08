Reese Witherspoon Confesses She Loves Being ‘Mistaken’ For Her Daughter Ava, 22: I ‘Feel Young’

Reese Witherspoon likes being mistaken for her look-a-like daughter, though she recognizes that ‘it’s not easy’ for Ava to look so similar to her famous mother.

Any fan of Reese Witherspoon, 45, knows that her 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe is a beautiful, carbon copy of the famous actress. And apparently, Reese is all for the remarkable mother-daughter resemblance! “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese told Gayle King for a Nov. 8 interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of her,” she added of Ava. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Reese has a special bond with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe. In fact, Reese told InStyle that she and Ava have spoken to another mother-daughter pair about navigating life while looking so similar. “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” Reese said of her Big Little Lies co-star. “Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

As for Ava’s future, The Morning Show actress spoke about how all of her kids, which include sons Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee James Toth, 9, are growing up much differently than Reese did. “It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Reese said in her interview. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”

During her chat with Gayle, Reese said that despite her busy schedule, she’ll always make time for her three children. “My first, most important priority is my kids,” the Draper James founder said. “If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — I don’t even think they know.”

Reese welcomed her eldest children (Ava and Deacon) during her eight-year marriage to Ryan, 47. In September 2012, she welcomed her son Tennessee with her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth. Since then, the multi-talented star has been proudly raising her three gorgeous kids!