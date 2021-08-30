Interview

Reese Witherspoon Says She Lacked ‘A Lot Of Support’ After Daughter Ava Phillippe’s Birth

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon New York Red Carpet Premiere for Season 2 of HBO's "BIG LITTLE LIES", New York, USA - 29 May 2019
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Elle Women In Hollywood, Cocktails, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon. Actress Reese Witherspoon, right, and daughter Ava Phillippe attend the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2017
Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Reese Witherspoon got very candid while discussing the obstacles she faced with motherhood, following the birth of daughter Ava Phillippe, 21.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee James, 8, with husband Jim Toth, and while it appears as though she’s always been a pro when it comes to motherhood, the actress recently revealed that it wasn’t so easy in the beginning.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she explained during a recent episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair ExpertWhile chatting with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Reese opened up about the struggles she faced about her and then-husband Ryan welcomed Ava into the world.

“I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious,” Reese, who gave birth to Ava, 21, in September 1999, said. It was only two months after she and Ryan got married, and while they went on to welcome son Deacon in Oct. 2003, Ryan and Reese eventually split in 2006.

The Big Little Lies actress admitted that she “couldn’t have worked” during the first few months of motherhood. “I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms With Look-Alike Daughters: See Photos Of the Pairs

Quincy Adams Morgan and Sonja Morgan Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue Party, Inside, Stonewall Inn, New York, USA - 05Jun 2019
Model Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss wear creations for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sigourney Weaver and her husband Jim Simpson show off some PDA while enjoying a beautiful day on a California beach with their daughter. Pictured: Charlotte Simpson, Sigourney Weaver BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Over the weekend, Reese also took to Instagram to share how grateful she is to be Ava and Deacon’s mom. “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom,” she captioned a cute photo of her cuddling up to Ava and Deacon. See that photo above!

 