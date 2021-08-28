See Pic

Reese Witherspoon Smiles With Lookalike Kids Ava, 21, & Deacon, 17, As She Says She's 'Lucky'

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo that shows her happily posing with her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon, while sitting between them, just three days after they went back to school.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, is feeling grateful for her children! The actress shared an adorable photo of herself proudly posing with her two oldest kids, including daughter, Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, just three days after she revealed they went back to school and had the house to herself. In the snapshot, which was shared on Aug. 28, she’s sitting in between the lookalike beauty and hunk at a table while flashing a grin.

She’s wearing a black top while happy Ava has on a gray sweatshirt. Deacon is wearing a white buttoned top and tan baseball cap as he leans in toward his mom and also flashes a smile. “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom 😊️,” the Legally Blonde star captioned the epic post.

It didn’t take long for her followers to leave cute comments about the sweet moment. “You look like their sister!” one follower exclaimed while another called them their “favorite family.” A third wished them “Lots of sunshine and blessings!” and a fourth wrote, “you’re lucky for the amazing kids and they’re lucky for the best mother ever!!!”

Reese’s latest pic with her kids, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, 46, comes just three days after she shared a hilarious video that showed her dancing and eating cake after they went back to school. “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…,” she captioned the clip, which most likely referred to her youngest son, Tennessee, 8, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, going back as well.

When it comes to schools, Ava just started her senior year at UC Berkeley while Deacon is still in high school at Pacific Palisades Charter High School. He also recently signed a contract with Sony Music to start a music career after previously releasing his songs, “Long Run” in July 2020 and “Love for the Summer” with Loren Gray in Oct. 2020.