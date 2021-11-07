Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Rudy Peña, & John Hilgert Identified As Victims In Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Three of the eight victims who passed away during Travis Scott’s concert in Houston were identified through heartbreaking social media tributes their families and friends shared over the weekend.

Three victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy were identified on Saturday, just one day after the deadly event took place., The family of Brianna Rodriguez, 16, confirmed to PEOPLE that she was one of the eight concertgoers who passed away on the first day of Travis Scott‘s massive two-day outdoor festival at Houston NRG Park. A tribute to her, which revealed she was a high school junior, was posted on Facebook.

“Gone from our sites [sic], but never from our hearts,” the tribute, which included pics of her and was shared by her family, read. “It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”

A second victim of the tragedy was identified as Rudy Peña, whose age has yet to be confirmed, by the Laredo Morning Times. He was from Laredo, TX and his sister Jennifer told the outlet that her “brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”

Rudy’s cousin, Kimberly Escamilla, also appeared to have posted a tribute to him on Facebook. “Rip to my cousin you will be missed i can’t believe this happened to u at the astros concert. 😭😭😭 you we’re always smiling and so nice!! And So handsome! 🥺 I love you!!” it read.

John Hilgert, a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Houston, was identified as a third victim of the tragedy, according to a letter school administrators sent Saturday to parents, ABC13 reported.

Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/4NRY3dGl7Q — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2021

During a Saturday news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters that although not all of the victims have been publicly identified yet, they reportedly include a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old explained that the incident is being “thoroughly investigated and reviewed.”

Around 50,000 people attended Astroworld in Houston on Friday night and more than 300 were reportedly injured. Mayor Turner also confirmed that of 25 people who were transported to the hospital from the event, 13 remain hospitalized.

Travis took to Instagram on Saturday to post a statement and a video that revealed his shock and “devastation” over the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in the statement. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

The second day of the Astroworld Festival, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was canceled.