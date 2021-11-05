Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: The Truth About Whether Their Dates Were Filmed For New Show

Lights? Camera? Action? Will Kim Kardashian’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson be one of the main storylines of her family’s upcoming Hulu series – or no?

Kim Kardashian’s exploits have been on display every week on E! as part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Pete Davidson brings the funny to Saturday Night Live on NBC. However, will fans need to sign up for Hulu to see what happened during their recent dates? Amid growing speculation that Kim, 41, filmed her recent outings with Pete, 27, for her family’s new show on the streaming service, TMZ claims it spoke with production sources that say Kim “wasn’t filmed or followed one time by Hulu cameras during her entire trip to NYC, much less during any encounters with Pete.”

Kim “snuck out of her hotel and made it to Staten Island sans a security team” for her first dinner date with Pete, according to TMZ, navigating her way down to the NYC borough with “absolutely no cameras, not even paparazzi” capturing her escape. So, “Kete” will not be a part of the upcoming Hulu series. No need to worry Lorne Michaels or anyone else, for that matter.

Pete and Kim first sparked romance talk at the end of October when they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. The PDA came weeks after she appeared on Saturday Night Live, hosting an episode that saw her kiss Pete as part of a Disney’s Aladdin-theme skit. While rehearsing on SNL, Kim and Pete’s constant practice “really brought their connection together faster,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that “they became quick friends on the show.” Though nothing is official, Kim is “completely smitten” with Pete, and things are “escalating” fast.

One person who isn’t thrilled about Kim and Pete’s romance is her husband, Kanye “Ye” West. Kanye, 44, was not happy with the first instance of PDA between his estranged wife and the SNL funnyman and asked her to “please refrain” from showing affection to another man while they sort out their marriage issues.

Speaking of which, during the Nov. 4 episode of Drink Champs, Kanye shot down talk that he and Kim were divorced. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” said Ye. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”