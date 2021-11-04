‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Codi Mocks Gus For Running Away As He Rocks His ‘Back Thong’

It’s time for a getaway on ‘Floribama Shore’! On the show’s Nov. 4 episode, the group heads to the woods to go camping, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at their arrival.

The Floribama Shore crew — aside from a very pregnant Nilsa Prowant — is going camping on the upcoming Nov. 4 episode. In the EXCLUSIVE preview above, the six cast members arrive at their campsite, and they’re excited by what they find. It turns out that their trip won’t be “roughing it” at all! Instead, it’s more like “glamping,” with tents that are complete with air mattresses, air conditioning and heaters.

“This is the kind of camping Codi does,” Codi Butts says in a confessional. “We got the air mattresses, we got heaters. It’s glamping. Glamorous camping!” Meanwhile, Gus Smyrnios has a different idea of what the trip should be. “I’m from the sticks, I’m from the woods,” he explains. “So I am more than down for this. Anything to get us into nature…sign me up.”

In order to get Codi in the camping vibe, Gus lends him his tiny plaid vest, or “back thong” as the group likes to call it. It’s the same article of clothing he was wearing last season when he ran away from the house and disappeared for hours. Once Codi is wearing the “back thong,” he takes off running to mock Gus. “This back thong has magical powers,” Codi says. “You’re like Usaian Bolt.“

Luckily, Gus is in a much better place this season, and he takes the joke in stride. “The powers of the back thong!” he laughs. “It’s the runaway thong, man.” Of course, it doesn’t take long for the drinks to start flowing with this group, too. “Everybody, it’s 13:00, it’s time for drinks,” Aimee Hall concludes, while Jeremiah Buoni adds, “I feel ready to party. I think this might be exactly what we need.”

With these six in the woods, it’s bound to be a hilarious episode, but we’ll have to tune in to find out what happens next! Floribama Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.