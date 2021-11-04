Exclusive Video

‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Snooki & JWoww Arrive To Help Vinny Find Love

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885256s) Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino, Sammi Sweatheart Giancola, Pauly Delvecchio, Ronnie Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA TV Portrait
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Party’s here! Vinny Guadagnino has some special guests on the Nov. 4 episode of ‘Double Shot at Love’, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Vinny Guadagnino is calling in some reinforcements on the Nov. 4 episode of Double Shot At Love. In an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, he sits down to talk with his pals, Pauly D and Nikki Hall, about where he stands in the process of finding a woman so far. “I’ve formed some really strong connections, but the more that I narrow it down in this process, the harder it is to break up with someone,” Vinny admits. “I’ve been vibing with a lot of these ladies on a lot of different levels. I’m trying to get to know everyone so I can figure out who is who.”

Pauly and Nikki have been by Vinny’s side every step of the way so far, but this week, there’s some extra help coming in — Jersey Shore co-stars, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi! The girls arrive as the trio is having lunch. “I invited Jenni and Nicole because they really care about me,” Vinny explains. “They are definitely solid reinforcements. We’re going to learn a lot about these ladies through their interactions with Jenni and Nicole.”

snooki jwoww
Snooki and JWoww arrive on ‘Double Shot at Love.’ (MTV)

Once everyone says hello and gets settled, Pauly fills JWoww and Snooki in on what’s going on. “I’m so glad you guys are here,” he says. “This guy’s taking this process so serious. It’s scary and I need help. It’s wild. I’m very happy.”

Related Gallery

Vinny Guadagnino -- Photos Of The 'Jersey Shore' Star

Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino celebrity guest host, Chippendales Theatre, Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Jul 2019
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino performance at Chippendales, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Cancun, MEXICO - "Jersey Shore" alums Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D have a little bromance and enjoy the sunshine in Cancun, Mexico. The duo hopped on some jet skis for a little fun in the water, showing off their fit bodies. Pictured: Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

snooki jwoww
Snooki and JWoww at the VMAs. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Snooki lets Vinny know that she’s “proud” of him for taking everything so seriously. In a confessional, she adds, “We’re Vinny’s sisters and we’re here to help him find love.” JWoww adds that she and Nicole are the “best matchmakers,” too. We’ll have to wait and see if they’re really able to give some good help, though! The next episode of Double Shot At Love airs on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 p.m on MTV.