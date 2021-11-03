See Pics

Kristen Stewart’s Potential Engagement Ring: See The Band She’s Been Wearing For Weeks

Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to Dylan Meyer on Nov. 2, but she’s actually been wearing a ring on that finger since September!

Kristen Stewart was seemingly giving everyone a clue that she was engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer weeks before she confirmed the big news herself. The 31-year-old actress revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Nov. 2 that Dylan had proposed to her, after two years of dating. The news shocked fans — but it turns out that Kristen wasn’t actually being so secretive about the engagement beforehand! Since September, she’s been wearing what appears to be her engagement ring for the red carpet premieres of her upcoming movie Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana.

Kristen’s ring is a gorgeous, square-shaped silver band. The Twilight alum has worn the ring for several public appearances that date back to September. Her shiny new jewelry was especially visible at the Spencer premiere in London on October 7. Kristen let the ring sit freely on her finger while she stunned on the red carpet in a strapless, sequined gown and black heels.

As of now, Kristen hasn’t actually confirmed that the silver band is in fact her engagement ring from Dylan. However, it is on the correct finger, so all the speculation is probably correct. She also hasn’t revealed exactly when she accepted her girlfriend’s proposal, though she did tell Howard Stern that Dylan “nailed it” when she popped the magic question.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Kristen told Howard. In that same interview, the Los Angeles native revealed that her wedding to Dylan, a fellow actress and screenwriter, won’t happen for another year. “I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing.” She also shared an early vision she has for her special day. “I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” Kristen explained. “I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to, like, stand and do vows and f–king party after.”

Kristen met Dylan on the set of a movie seven years ago. They started dating in 2019, around the time Kristen split from Stella Maxwell. That November, Kristen opened up about the relationship on Howard Stern. “We’re both from L.A. and we really love L.A. We’re both kind of like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer; she’s brilliant.”