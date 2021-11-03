See Pic

Beyonce Looks Fierce In Plunging White Dress For Romantic Tiffany’s Ad With JAY-Z

Beyonce JAY-Z
Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at AT&T Park, in San Francisco Beyonce And Jay Z - On The Run Tour - , San Francisco, USA - 5 Aug 2014
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrates Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739614_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles 'The Lion King' film premiere, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Beyonce and JAY Z performs during the On The Run tour at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on in New Orleans Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run Tour - , New Orleans, USA - 20 Jul 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Beyonce looks absolutely regal in a plunging white dress while wearing that iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond in a new Tiffany’s ad. She has her hand wrapped around JAY-Z’s arm in the gorgeous new photo.

Beyonce, 40, and JAY-Z’s ABOUT LOVE campaign with Tiffany’s continues! Beyonce posted another stunning photo from the campaign that features the singer in a plunging white dress with feathered sleeves. She continues to wear the massive Tiffany Yellow Diamond that she’s worn in previous ads. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE!

JAY-Z, 51, is on her arm once again for this latest ad. The rapper looks dapper in a suit. He’s got a couple of rings on his fingers and a brooch on his lapel.

Beyonce JAY-Z
Beyonce and JAY-Z in one of their Tiffany’s ad photos. (Mason Poole)

The couple’s ABOUT LOVE campaign debuted in August 2021 with a gorgeous photo of Bey and Jay. Beyonce slayed in a fitted black gown as JAY-Z sat in a chair next to her. Beyonce wore the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which weighs 128.54 carats and includes 82 facets. In another campaign photo, JAY-Z wraps his arms around Beyonce in a romantic embrace. Beyonce leans her head on JAY-Z’s shoulder in an intimate moment.

Related Gallery

Jay Z & Beyonce -- Photos Of The Couple

Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar couple Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the wedding of Geraldine Guiotte and Alexander Arnault in Venice. Pictured: Beyonce - Jay-Z BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the wedding of Alexander Arnault and Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Jay-Z - Beyonce BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France.The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine.Pictured: Beyonce, Jay-ZBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Beyonce and JAY-Z also starred in a short film for their new Tiffany & Co. campaign. The ad follows the couple on a vintage “Date Night” in New York City. They’re seen in the back of a car throughout the film, with Beyonce initially saying, “He loves me, he loves me not.” Their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, is seen running behind the car and joins them in the backseat at one point. They even bring in a puppy, too!

Beyonce Jay Z
Beyonce and JAY-Z on stage together. (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications, said in a statement about the campaign.