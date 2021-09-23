See Pics

Beyoncé Rocks Sparkly Green Mini Dress On Jeff Bezos’ $500M Yacht With Jay-Z

beyonce and jay-z
Beyoncé celebrated the end of Virgo season with a series of new snapshots aboard a luxury yacht, where she stunned in a sparkly green mini dress.

Beyoncé continues to be the queen of yacht photo dumps. The Grammy winner, 40, shared a series of new photos on Instagram in the ultimate luxury boat ensemble: a sparkly green mini dress with playful floral overlays paired with transparent heels. The singer finished the look with a citrus handbag and yellow-framed cat eye sunglasses.

Husband Jay-Z also got the floral memo. The rapper, 51, wore a black button up t-shirt with floral prints in contrasting shades of red, green, and blue, pairing the top with black pants, as seen in the last four slides from the post shared on Thursday, Sept. 23. The couple could be seen enjoying glasses of bubbly alongside other yacht dwellers. (Could that be daughter Blue Ivy in the third slide?)

The new snapshots are presumably from Bey’s birthday festivities spent on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht. She turned 40 on September 4. On her website, Beyoncé shared a new post on Thursday that featured the photos alongside a handwritten note that she penned to her fans. In it, she thanked them for the warm birthday wishes and reflected on getting another year older, writing that “whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP.”

“As Virgo season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays,” she began the letter. “I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages.” Later, she added, “This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.”

“The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows,” she continued. “There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life.” Beyoncé ended the letter with “deep” “deep” “deep” love and even included a doodle of a bee.