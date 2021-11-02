See Comment

Travis Barker References Future Baby Name With Kourtney Kardashian In New IG Comment

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

While quoting his favorite movie, Travis Barker left fans speculating that he and Kourtney Kardashian might have a baby after the two lovebirds tie the knot!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for Halloween. The couple dressed up in not one, not two, but (at least) three different costumes, and it was their True Romance-inspired getup that had fans buzzing over the possibility of another Kardashian baby. Kourtney, 42, shared a photo on Sunday (Oct. 31) of her and Travis, 45, dressed up like Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from the 1993 film. Kourt quoted Patrica’s closing monologue – “three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool” – which prompted Travis to comment, “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

Before fans start counting down the day until Elvis Kardashian (or Elvis Barker?) to appear on the family’s upcoming Hulu show, Travis was referencing how the ghost of Elvis Presley visits Christian Slater’s character in the movie, per E! News. This didn’t stop fans from filling the comments section with love and admiration. “OMG YOU GUYS.” “OMG THIS IS GOLD.” “LOVE.”

(Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

Some fans noted that it was awkward for Travis and Kourtney to dress up as the True Romance characters since it had a significant presence in Travis’s previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Shanna, 46, seemingly shaded the Kravis costume. Shortly after Kourt posted the photo to her Instagram account, Shanna shared a photo to her IG Story of her parents, John and Gail, cuddled up together. “TRUE ROMANCE,” the captioned the photo, while including the song “You’re So Cool” as the Story’s soundtrack.

Related Gallery

KarJenner Kids Through The Years -- Pics

West Palm Beach Fl - March 14: (exclusive Coverage) Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with Their Young Son Mason Dash Disick in Tow Take a Polo Lesson with Top Ranked American Polo Player Nic Roldan the Couple Was Joined by Sister Khloe Kardashian the Kardashian Clan Had a Great Afternoon Riding Horses and Joking Around While They Sipped Champagne at the International Polo Club Palm Beach On March 14 2010 in Wellington Florida People: Scott Disick_mason Dash Disick The Kardashians Take a Polo Lesson at the International Polo Club Palm Beach - 14 Mar 2009
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Kourtney Kardashian and family out and about at The Commons Mall in Calabasas, California, America - 27 Nov 2010
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Kourtney Kardashian and family out and about in Los Angeles, America - 14 Aug 2011

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over,” Shanna told Us Weekly in May 2021, after Kourt shared that she and the blink-182 drummer were watching the film. “I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kourtney and Travis’ True Romance outfits were just one of three couples costumes they broke out during the spooky season. The two dressed up as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen on Oct. 22 while visiting Travis’ House of Horrors show with NoCap. Kravis finished their Halloween by dressing up as Edward Scissorhands and Kim (aka Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s characters from the 1990 film.)

 