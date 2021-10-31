Paris Jackson Morphs Into A Witch In Brown Mini Dress For Halloween Bash – Photos

Paris Jackson looked incredible while rocking a figure-flattering brown dress and gray witch hat and looking carefree outside of a building hosting a Halloween party this weekend.

Paris Jackson, 23, got into the Halloween spirit with an epic witch costume! The daughter of Michael Jackson was photographed outside while attending a Halloween bash this past weekend and wore a long-sleeved brown mini dress, ripped brown tights, matching knee-high boots, and a gray witch hat. She also carried a brown jacket and added several necklaces and bracelets to her look.

Paris looked happy as she flashed a smile to cameras during her Halloween outing. She had her long blonde hair down and definitely seemed to be in the holiday spirit. She even appeared to greet photographers while walking by them.

Paris’ witch costume is not the only Halloween costume she wore this year. The singer and her brother Prince Jackson, were decked out in costumes for the “Thriller Night” Halloween Party, which was hosted by Prince and The Heal Los Angeles Foundation on Friday night in Encino, CA. She dressed up as Vincent Van Gogh for that fun outing and wore paint-covered pants and a yellow hat with a red beard painted on her face while Prince dressed up as a sailor.

The party supported The Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which assists inner-city youth by providing them with access to educational initiatives and the tools they need to pursue their academics, while promoting an active, healthy lifestyle. The siblings looked super excited to be a part of the special event and even posed for red carpet pics.

When Paris isn’t wowing in Halloween costumes, she’s turning heads in fashionable outfits she wears to other kinds of events. One of her recent memorable outfits included a stylish dark blue strapless dress and matching heeled shoes, which she wore during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The look helped her show off her tattoos and she looked gorgeous in various pieces of jewelry, including diamond earring and a pearl necklace.