See Pics

Kendall Jenner Recreates Martian Girl From ’90s Cult Classic ‘Mars Attacks!’ For Halloween — Photos

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dylan Penn shares a passionate kiss with a girl after leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dylan Penn BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen shows off her hourglass figure in black lingerie as she heads to a Halloween party in Bel Air. 31 Oct 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA800945_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kendall Jenner looked straight out of space for her Halloween look on Oct. 30, which included a pointy cone bra.

Kendall Jenner, 25, loves her movie inspired costumes! This year, the supermodel became the Martian Girl, originally played by Lisa Marie in the 1996 cult classic Mars Attacks! Kendall was a dead ringer for Lisa’s version, with her mile high blonde wig and skintight red patterned catsuit in the stunning photos taken by Dana Trippesee them here. She added a cone bra detail underneath, along with colorful makeup to channel her best alien vibe.

“Mars Attacks! happy halloweeeeeen,” Kendall captioned her post, shared on Sunday, Oct. 31. The reality star credited OUAI founder Jen Atkin, stylist Dani Michelle and Jennifer Lopez‘s go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips for her incredible transformation. Maybe it’s time for a re-boot? “Wow this is so cool,” one of her millions of followers wrote, while another added, “nailed it!”

Kendall Jenner is seen in another space inspired ensemble. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The Tim Burton directed Mars Attacks! hit theaters back in 1996 with a massively star-studded cast including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening and Pierce Brosnan. In the story, planet Earth is invaded by Martians with a not-so-nice sense of humor and some pretty scary weapons, to boot (arguably, they did not come “in peace”).

Related Gallery

Hottest KarJenner Halloween Costumes Ever: Photos Of Kim & More

Kylie Jenner & Tyga arrive to his Halloween party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kylie Jenner and Tyga,Kylie Jenner Tyga Ref: SPL1383761 301016 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Steph Shep are both seen out before heading out to Kendall Jenner Halloween party at Blind Dragon. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Steph Shep and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539864_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Hosts Midori Green Halloween at Lavo, New York, America - 29 Oct 2011 She's dressed as Poison Ivy and had a full red wig constructed for the costume.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has chosen a ’90s themed costume: last year, she dressed up as Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire for her 25th birthday bash. The soirée, held at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, also doubled as a Halloween party with some of the models closest friends including Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and sister Kylie Jenner.

In the photos, Kendall posted on a motorcycle as she held up a “VOTE” sign encourage young people to head to polls ahead of the 2020 election. She also donned several of Pam’s classic get-ups from the movie. including a low cut leather bustier and pants, as well as a black bodysuit with fishnet tights (which she went with for the party).