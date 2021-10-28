Tom Hanks Crashes A Beach Wedding In Santa Monica: See Amazing Photos With The Brides

Tom Hanks told the two women they had ‘one of the most beautiful ceremonies’ he’s ever seen before snapping a pic in Santa Monica!



Tom Hanks, 65, couldn’t help but ask this newly married couple for a photo! The Oscar winner happened to be in Santa Monica, California earlier this week as Diciembre and Tashia Farries tied the knot. After watching the outdoor ceremony, which was held on the scenic beach, the actor crashed the same-sex wedding.

“Where’s the groom?” he could be heard asking before realizing that Diciembre and Tashia were the newly married couple. He then joked, “Oh get out, my stock just exploded!” as he asked them and their 1-year-old son for a photo — surely a forever memory for Diciembre and Tashia.

Casually dressed Tom sported black workout shorts and a gray zip down as he put his arms around the stunning couple, who were beaming with excitement. In a video captured of the moment, the Forest Gump actor can be seen telling the ladies they had “one of the most beautiful ceremonies” he had ever seen. How sweet!

The brides later shared their take on the unexpected moment to an LA news station. “Everyone is saying, ‘There’s Tom Hanks!” Tashia, who works as a celebrity private chef recalled, saying her now-wife was “shocked” to see the actor (as were the guests) on FOX LA. Tom, who has been married to wife Rita Wilson since 1988, also shared some “positive words” with the newlyweds to help them “keep the love alive.”

Diciembre was also touched by the unexpected wedding day moment. “Our wedding was already a dream to me,” she said to the news station. “To finally marry her — this was our day. And everybody we love was there, and… Tom Hanks just walks up! Out of all days, out of all people, he walked on the beach today. It was meant [to be],” she gushed. The ladies also acknowledged Tom for being open minded about their same sex marriage, and added he didn’t “bat an eyelid” despite many still facing homophobia.