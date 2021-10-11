Chris Pratt Picks Son Jack, 9, Up From School In Santa Monica — Cute Photo

See Pic

Chris Pratt was spotted walking alongside his adorable son Jack in a rare after school outing as they matched in casual outfits and face masks.

Chris Pratt, 42, looked like a doting dad when he was recently photographed picking his look-alike son Jack, 9, up from school. The actor and the tot were spotted walking alongside each other after meeting up in the Santa Monica, CA location and wore similar casual outfits that included T-shirts, including a black one for Chris and a red one for Jack, as well as white face masks. Jack also wore a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, and had a backpack on his shoulders.

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt
Chris Pratt and Jack Pratt walking after Jack got out of school. (BACKGRID)

The new sighting is a rare one considering Chris is pretty private when it comes to his kids. In addition to Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 44, the former Everwood star shares one-year-old daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, and sometimes shares cute family moments on social media. In Apr., he shared a snuggly pic of both kids and captioned it with, “Baby time!” and a check mark emoji.

In Aug., Katherine also shared a special post in honor of Lyla’s first birthday and it showed the tot from the back. She was sitting near her mom while wearing a white and pink bathing suit and bucket hat that matched Katherine’s bikini. “About this time last year, I became a mama,” she wrote in the caption. “What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase! Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her.”

When Chris and Katherine aren’t busy with their adorable kids, they’re busy on their careers. Katherine is active on Instagram with promoting her projects and other interesting things and Chris is hard at work in his acting career. He recently revealed that he’ll be playing Mario in Marvel’s upcoming Super Mario movie and expressed his excitement in a video he shared in late Sept.

We look forward to seeing Chris’ portrayal of Mario and his other projects in the future. In the meantime, we’ll just let our hearts melt over how sweet he is as a dad!