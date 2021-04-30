Chris Pratt Shares Rare Selfie With Son Jack, 8, & Daughter Lyla, 8 Mos., During ‘Baby Time’

Chris Pratt is making sure his kids Jack and Lyla will grow up with a strong bond. The proud dad shared a selfie of a cuddle session to his Instagram Story on April 29 and the pic is too cute.

Chris Pratt is on daddy duty! The Jurassic World star, 41, posted a sweet photo of his two kids getting close on his social media page. It’s seems clear he’s encouraging a solid connection between the siblings.

Chris, who shares his son Jack, 8, with his first wife Anna Faris, welcomed his 8-month-old daughter Lyla in August 2020, with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor rarely shares photos of his kids, so the pic is a special treat for fans.

In the selfie, Chris is relaxing on a beige couch by the fireplace with his two little ones snuggled in close beside him. Lyla appears to be clutching a toy and is faced towards her big brother Jack, who was pictured in a red shirt with his back to the camera. The Parks and Rec alum captioned the post, “Baby time.”

Although Chris stares directly into the camera for the photo, only the tops of his kids’ heads are shown because Chris and Katherine are determined to guard their kids’ privacy.

In fact, they have a policy not to show their faces, a decision that Katherine explained during an interview with the TODAY show in March. “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” she explained. “But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents [Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger] ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

In addition to protecting their kids’ privacy, Chris and Katherine have also made a big effort to make sure they are one big happy family with his ex Anna. And luckily Anna is on the same page. She even sent a gift when baby Lyla was born. Anna couldn’t be happier that Jack’s now a big brother, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“Anna’s very excited for Jack to have a little sister. She’s very close to her older brother [Robert Faris], so she’s just thrilled that Jack will have a sibling,” the source said. “She’s been helping prepare Jack to be a big brother and he’s very proud.” The insider added that Jack was “so happy” after little sister Lyla was born. So sweet!