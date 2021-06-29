Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable As He Melts Away Filming ‘The Terminal List’ In 105 Degree Heat

Someone get Chris Pratt some water – stat! While filming his new Amazon series, Chris looked like he was made out of melted wax while braving triple-digit temperatures.

As Starlord of Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt is used to facing intergalactic villains of all shapes, sizes, and cosmic abilities. However, they all pale in comparison to the heatwave currently gripping North America. Chris, 42, clearly looked like he was ready to tap out in the picture he posted to his Instagram Story on Monday (June 28). Actually, he looked like he was about to melt into a puddle of goo! “105 degrees and plugging away,” he captioned his pic, taken on the set of The Terminal List. Chris sported a shaggy beard, unkempt hair, and a spot of dried blood on his temple. With his droopy face and sullen expression, Chris was a far cry from Andy Dwyer, the round goofball he played on Parks and Recreation.

"105 graus e conectando A LISTA DE TERMINAIS" 📲 Chris Pratt via story Instagram pic.twitter.com/TSkfONQo3q — Chris Pratt Brasil (@ChrisPrattBR_) June 29, 2021

Shortly after Chris shared his half-melted selfie, he posted another picture to prove the lengths and extremes he’s going to film this new series. Chris shared a picture of his chair after sitting in it and how he left behind a distinct imprint of his jeans. One could clearly see the outline of his pockets and the creases of the denim. “A– print,” Chris captioned the shot, and really, there isn’t much more to say about it than that.

The title speaks for itself @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/SQvCgBcy0c — chris pratt pics (@prattpictures) June 29, 2021

The Terminal List marks Chris’s return to television, according to Deadline. The conspiracy thriller series, which stars and is executive produced by Pratt, is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. It follows “ James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission,” per Deadline. “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

To help with the authenticity, half of the show’s writing show’s staffers are either veterans themselves, or have veterans in their families.

Chris’s latest selfie was a complete 180 from the one he posted at the start of May. “Friday flex,” he captioned the shirtless selfie he shared. He wore a pair of dark pants, flexed his firm chest, and kept a serious expression. It was an impressive show, but many fans noticed that with his shaggy hair, Chris looked like Tom Cruise from Risky Business…only if Joel was about 200 pounds heavier and buff.