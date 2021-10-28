Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond.

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”

A source close to Koko told HollywoodLife exclusively that she has always “encouraged” their close bond. “Family is everything to Khloe and she adores the fact that True has an older brother to look up to. Khloe has made it known that she wants more kids, and one of those reasons being so that True can become a big sister. So watching True and Prince together absolutely makes her heart melt. She can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”

A second source added, “She is absolutely on board with blending the families as she wants Tristan to have a relationship with both of his children just as she wants True and Prince to have a good relationship with each other. She grew up with a lot of siblings and thinks that is the absolute best. Knowing that True and Prince are bonding means the world to her.”

It’s clear family is the most important thing to Khloe, as a third insider reiterated, “Khloe wants to have True respect and honor family and wants her to know that family is very important. So, to have her hang out with Prince is the icing on the cake on her wishes to have a family that is so close and loving of one another,” they told HL.

“Khloe was blessed with so many siblings that she is so close to and having True able to have the chance to be close and experience what she did just makes everything as complete as possible because Khloe right now is so far removed from drama and wants a solid unit with Tristan, True and the whole gang.” So sweet!