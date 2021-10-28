Emily VanCamp Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her & Josh Bowman’s Baby Daughter In New Photo 

Emily VanCamp just celebrated her 10-year anniversary with hubby Josh Bowman with a sweet photo of him and their baby girl, Iris. Check out the photo here!

Emily VanCamp just gave fans a rare sighting of her baby girl, Iris, sharing a photo of her child with husband Josh Bowman, 33 as she celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the English actor. “Happy 10 years my love!” the 35-year-old exclaimed in the caption of her sweet Instagram pic. “Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky.” In the special shot, Josh is seen walking outdoors by their family home with baby Iris strapped to his chest. So cute!

The touching Instagram tribute came about two months after the Revenge alums shared that they secretly welcomed a baby girl named Iris. Emily kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, only sharing a black-and-white photo set on August 26 with a few details from she and Josh’s journey to welcoming Iris.

In the first picture, she’s sweetly holding the baby’s hand while the next photo has she and Josh kissing and touching Emily’s pregnant belly. The third photo shows Emily making a kissing face toward the camera as she displayed her growing baby bump. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” the Brothers & Sisters actress wrote in the caption. “Our hearts are full .”

The former Resident actress told Deadline in October how her “priorities had shifted” recently, which is what caused her to leave the show after four seasons. “We started talking about [my leaving] awhile ago,” Emily told the outlet. “I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life—in every person’s life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”