Watch

Reginae Carter Twerks In Short Shorts & A Crop Top In Sexy New Video

Reginae Carter
Shutterstock
Reginae Carter attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center, in New YorkRoc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
West Hollywood, CA - Reginae Carter, daughter of rapper Lil Wayne, was spotted arriving to enjoy dinner with friends at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Reginae Carter BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reginae Carter is seen leaving the Vivienne Hu fashion show held during New York Fashion Week at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City, New York. Pictured: Reginae Carter Ref: SPL1441603 120217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Growing up Hip Hop Atl Season 2 with Raginae Carter _Premiere Party Atlanta Georgia January 9,2018 Pictured: Reginae Carter,Reginae Carter Jadarius "YB" Jenkins Ref: SPL1644868 090118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter showed off her impeccable dance moves and adorable outfit in a fierce new Instagram video.

Reginae Carter just showed off her amazing dance skills in a sexy snippet posted to social media. The 22-year-old‘s impressive skills were put on display in a recent Instagram clip where she danced to a reggaeton-style song, rhythmically knocking the beat out of the park. In the video, Reginae wore a pair of short white shorts with a blue and brown floral print. The shorts had slits up the sides to show off her amazingly toned legs while her bare midriff was also on display under a Mötley Crüe white crop top. The singer also pulled her long hair back into a low bun with strands framing her face under a blue headband. The cherry on top? Her epic jump into a split at the end of the video — watch below!

With numerous views and comments, fans raved about Reginae’s moves, with one person pointedly saying, “She f—ed that up” while another simply exclaimed, “Love it!” Followers also gave their support via hand clapping and fire emojis, signaling their appreciation for the influencer’s style and show-stopping moves.

Reginae isn’t afraid to show off her amazing curves and moves. In recent Instagram posts, the former OMG Girlz pop star modeled a sexy strapless mini dress while in another, she sported a stunning matching plaid outfit while debuting her new song, “Truth.”

Reginae Carter
Reginae Carter attends the Floyd Mayweather vs .Logan Paul fight in Miami, FL, 2021. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Lil Wayne -- Pics Of The Rapper

Actor Jack Nicholson, left, and rapper Lil Wayne and his son Kameron Carter attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Lil Wayne at the Lakers game with his son. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets by the final score of 125-118 at Staples Center in downton Los Angeles. Featuring: Lil Wayne, son Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 15 Nov 2016 Credit: WENN.com Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotossix066212.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reginae Carter Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight exhibition, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida, USA - 06 Jun 2021

The recent post shows how much Reginae is living her best life — her best single life that is! The young star was previously linked to rapper YFN Lucci, 29, although the two underwent their fair share of drama — dating in 2018, breaking things off in 2019, then reuniting in 2020. This year, however, YFN was charged in a December shooting that left one man dead, and he currently remains jailed while he awaits his trial.

Many have wondered about the status of Reginae and YFN’s relationship, Atlanta Black Star shared how Reginae revealed her current status in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s Instagram. In the post, the outlet shared a video of Nick Cannon discussing his unique views on marriage and monogamy. Reginae then commented, “Yeah I’m staying single cause it’s no luck for love anymore […] we’re f—ed! Pray for us lol.”