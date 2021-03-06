Reginae Carter Rocks A Sexy String Bikini & Sarong As She Poses In New Icon Swim Campaign — See Pics

See Pics

Reginae Carter took to Instagram to share stunning new pics of herself modeling a multi-colored string bikini in front of a red background and revealed she doesn’t ‘play fair’ in the caption.

Reginae Carter, 22, had her Instagram followers dreaming of summer on Mar. 6 when she shared a series of eye-catching string bikini pics. The actress was posing in a blue, red, black, and white printed two-piece swimsuit and matching sarong wrap from Icon Swim in the photos and looked gorgeous. She had her long wavy locks down and wore a necklace and watch that perfectly topped off the look. Check out the pic HERE!

In all of the pics, she was standing in front of an all red background and held props. One showed her holding onto the handle of an opened red umbrella while another showed her holding a water gun. She smiled in one and gave fierce but confident looks in the others, proving she knows how to take an incredible snapshot!

“I don’t play fair so be careful with me 🤪 @iconswim on my body 🥰,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of positive comments. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another called her “perfection.” Others left her hearts and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the pics.

This isn’t the first time Reginae has wowed her followers in a bikini. The beauty shared another gorgeous photo of herself in a pink bikini and matching sarong wrap back in Sept. The set had a snakeskin print on it and she posed with one hand on her waist and the other up and resting on the top of her head. She had a large photo of a chess board hanging up on a white wall behind her and used the caption to refer to it.

“Chess 💋 not checkers 💞.” it read.

Reginae often shares swimsuit photos so these two recent ones are not too surprising. From professional photo shoots to outside vacation spots, there’s never a shortage of places for her to show off her incredible figure. We can’t wait to see what other stylish choices she poses in next!