Reginae Carter Models Sexy Strapless Mini Dress In Gorgeous New Pics

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter stunned in a multicolored strapless dress and a diamond necklace when she posed for a new photoshoot.

Reginae Carter has rocked a gorgeous mini dress in a series of stunning new Instagram snaps. The 22-year-old took to social media on April 1 to share a carousel post featuring pics from her latest photoshoot — see the photos here. “Girl of his dreams it’s gone be hard to sleep,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing a tight, strapless multicolored mini dress, black heels with gold detailing, and a black handbag with gold details. Her raven tresses were styled in gorgeous waves, and she accessorized with a silver watch and a diamond necklace while donning a full glam makeup look.

Reginae Carter. Image: Shutterstock

“Absolutley gorgeous,” one fan commented, while hundreds of others dropped flame and heart eye emojis. It comes just a few months after she publicly denounced former President Donald Trump, despite her father, Lil Wayne, being a supporter. After showing her support for Democratic candidate and now-President Joe Biden, she took to her Instagram Story with a strong message.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now,” she shared on November 5. “That was embarrassing,” she further reiterated. Reginae even doubled down on her message, adding a series of clown emojis after her words.

Reginae Carter stuns in yellow. Image: Shutterstock

Her rapper dad previously spoke out about his support for the disgraced President, saying on October 29, 2020. “Just had a great meeting with [Trump] besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” He also tweeted a photo of himself smiling alongside then-President Trump.

Wayne faced so much backlash for the show of support that rumors swirled that his girlfriend, Denise Bidot, dumped him! Amid the rumors, he tweeted a vague message on November 4. “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter [because] they burn out,” he wrote. “I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”