Jason Sudeikis Reprises His ‘Joe Biden’ Alongside James Austin Johnson & Alex Moffat’s On ‘SNL’

Jason Sudeikis made his first ‘SNL’ appearance in years! The actor was a long-running cast member on the series before departing in 2013.

Jason Sudeikis, 45, is back! The actor appeared on Saturday Night Live for his first-ever hosting gig on Saturday, Oct. 23 — and reprised his role as Joe Biden! New comer James Austin Johnson opened with his new take on the current president in an Oval Office set. Seemingly exhausted, he pondered — what happened to his old self?

In come Jason’s Biden, who he hasn’t portrayed since 2013! “I’m you! I’m you from 8 years ago. The ghost from Biden’s past — boo!” Jason hilariously quipped, visibly casual in a bomber jacket and baseball hat (Johnson’s Biden, however, was in a full suit and tie).

“Yeah, partner, where I’m from — we’re still VP. Easiest job in the world. We’re like America’s wacky neighbor…we pop in with ice cream, shake a few hands, rub a few shoulders,” Jason’s Biden explained to his future self, played by James’ version, who tried to fill his past self in on the last eight years (including Donald Trump).

“The last president ruined everything! Ordering McDonald’s to the White House, hanging out with strippers,” he began, as Jason’s Biden quipped the “only mansion I care about is the Playboy Mansion — that’s classic 2K-13 Biden!”

SNL cast member Alex Moffatt — who played Biden once in 2013 — also joined the fun. “Who the hell are you?” Jason’s Biden asked. “I’m Joe Biden?” Alex’s Biden replied to a confused Jason and James were clearly confused. “From When?” Jason’s Biden then inquired. “March 2021?” Alex replied, as the two dismissed him.

“I should just mosey back on 2013, I just got tickets to a concert,” Jason suggested, before giving James some advice. “We may be from different eras — at the end of the day, we’re both Joe-freaking-Biden.”

Jason’s career has exploded since his long-running tenure at SNL, which began as a writer before becoming a cast member in 2005 (he left in 2013 after a decade). Most recently, the actor has starred in arguably the biggest hit on Apple TV+, Ted Lasso. The Fairfax, Virginia native plays the title character in the series, which follows the story an American college football coach who led the Wichita State Shockers to a Division II NCAA championship.

The popular show even led to Jason’s first-ever Emmy in Sept. 2021, where SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels teased the former cast member’s return. “Jason Sudeikis will be coming back soon,” the Canadian-born producer said to press, declining to offer more details. Jason was later confirmed alongside Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian and Rami Malek as one of the first four hosts to kick off season 47.