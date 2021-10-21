Interview

Meghan McCain Spills ‘Pretty Good Tea’ From Her 1 ‘Weird’ Conversation With Donald & Melania Trump

Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Bad Republican’ author revealed exactly what went down when she met with the former president and first lady, where things got ‘uncomfortable.’

Talk about awkward! Meghan McCain36, dished all the details of her lone conversation with former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in a new interview with Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday October 20. Meghan laid out all the details of a phone call she got, after the then-president allegedly made fun of her father, late Senator John McCain and his famous thumbs down response to repealing the affordable care act. The former View co-host joked that fans would “get your money’s worth” out of her upcoming memoir Bad Republican, as she spills some “pretty good tea.”

Meghan revealed that she got the call from Trump, after tweeting out a news report that the then president had been “physically mocking” her father, as he was battling cancer. “He called, because there was a report in Axios by Mike Allen that he had been making fun of my dad’s injuries, because my dad—if you ever saw videos—he walked kind of funny, because he was tortured, and he did a thumbs down,” she told Andy Cohen. “It had been reported that he was making fun of him, and I tweeted, ‘What more must my family be put through right now.'”

Meghan opened up about the only time she ever spoke to Donald and Melania Trump in her new memoir. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Unsurprisingly, the senator’s daughter wasn’t looking to speak to Trump after, reading the article, but she unexpectedly got a call. After her dad told her to take the call, Meghan had a bizarre conversation with the then-president. “I got a phone call that was like a voice message that was like, ‘The White House: President Trump would like to speak to you,’ and I was like, ‘Haha.’ I was like, ‘No,'” she said. “It was a very weird conversation. He said, ‘It’s all fake news. It’s a lie. I never did that.'”

Related Gallery

'The View' Cast: See Photos Of The Co-Hosts Through The Years

THE VIEW, Barbara Walters, 1997-. photo: Andrew Eccles / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
THE VIEW - 10/8/18 "The View" welcomes co-host Meghan McCain back to the Hot Topics table, Jamie Lee Curtis is the guest, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts today, Monday, October 8, 2018. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the ABC Television Network. VW18 (ABCLou Rocco) MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - Michael Ealy and Sanaa Lathan are the guests today, Thursday, September 10, 2015. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lou Rocco) JOY BEHAR

In the midst of Trump denying that he’d disparaged Meghan’s dad, he put his wife Melania on the phone. “She said, ‘We love you. We love you.’ I was like, ‘No you don’t.’ I don’t know what this is,” she said. Overall, Meghan seemed perplexed by the conversation, and she felt that her home state, where her father served, going blue was pretty good revenge. “It was like very uncomfortable, because it was the only time I ever had an interaction with them, and it was the closest they’ve ever come, I’ve felt like, to realizing what they were doing and the damage it caused, and you know, he lost Arizona. So all is well now,” she said.

Meghan claimed that the two called after Trump had reportedly been making fun of Sen. John McCain. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock)

During the segment, Meghan spilled the details on some of her other interactions with other political figures: both positive and negative. She mentioned that former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton had given her a supportive look, while she gave the eulogy at her father’s funeral. Since then, she said that the two have gone to dinner together, and her opinion has changed. “I feel like once you’re a woman in media, and you feel the egregious sexism, I feel like I related to her in a different way,” she said.

While Clinton was a welcome presence at her dad’s funeral, she did show her disgust at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner showing up. “They should never have come,” she said. “They had no godd**n business being there. It’s something that still angers me clearly.”

 