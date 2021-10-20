News

Angelina Jolie In ‘Super Isolation’ After COVID-19 Exposure At ‘Eternals’ Premiere She Attended With Kids

Angelina Jolie brought along five of her six children to the Marvel event in Los Angeles, where she, along with several co-stars, were reportedly exposed to COVID.

Angelina Jolie, 46, was one of several people to reportedly be exposed to COVID-19 at Marvel’s Eternals premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, according to Variety. The actress attended the star-studded event with five out of her six children — but now she is in “super isolation” along with co-stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, as well as director Chloe Zhao. All five women had to miss the Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” event on Tuesday, where editor-in-chief Nina Garcia reportedly told the audience the the group was “just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.”

Disney also confirmed the possible exposures to Variety. A spokesperson said that while the premiere attendees have tested negative for COVID-19, the entire Eternals cast — which also includes Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and more — will be “pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events” to promote the new action film, which arrives in theaters on November 5.

It remains unclear how the cast members were exposed to COVID-19. It’s also unknown if guests at the event, including Angelina’s kids, are in isolation as well. The Maleficent star had brought along Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13, to the big event. Only Pax, 17, did not attend the outing with his famous mother, who shares all six of the kids with ex Brad Pitt.

At the Eternals premiere, Angelina rocked a stunning, strapless brown draped Balmain Resort 2022 gown. She also wore a gold chin cuff that was fastened between the inside of her bottom lip and all the way around the bottom of her chin. She posed for many photos on the carpet with the five kids, as well as with her fellow castmates.

Angelina stars in the Marvel movie as Thena, a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy. While the film isn’t out yet, reports have said that Harry Styles (!) appears as Eros — though this has yet to be confirmed by the heads of Marvel/Disney.