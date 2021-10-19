Watch

Kate Beckinsale Reveals How She Ended Up In The Hospital From Putting On Leggings

Kate Beckinsale Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Giambattista Valli Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068397ah
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Beckinsale, 46, flaunts her bombshell bikini body as she enjoys idyllic beach getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico. The actress sported a stunning chocolate colored two piece and was seen holding a copy of Gary Janetti's "Do you mind if I cancel?'' Shot on 12/01/19. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Beckinsale turns 47 on July 26. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 18: Actress Kate Beckinsale wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and Effy jewelry arrives at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kate Beckinsale said ‘it felt like a guitar string snapped’ when she was putting on a pair of leggings while filming the movie ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ in Las Vegas, in a new interview.

Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking back on a unique experience that made her end up going to the hospital, in a new interview. The actress recalled putting on a pair of leggings while in the process of filming Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas, NV last month when she heard a snapping sound followed by intense pain. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad,” she told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Oct. 18, which can be seen in the video above.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything,” she added.

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

She went on to explain that despite the circumstance, she struggled to be able to get to the hospital by herself so an ambulance eventually came to pick her up. “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney,” she laughed.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Leggings & Crop Tops: Photos Of J.Lo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde steps out of a gym wearing a sports bra and leggings after a workout. Olivia was seen drenched in sweat after an intense work out session. Olivia has been seen stepping out by her self as boyfriend Harry Styles is touring the country without her. 27 Sep 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791207_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez seen rehearsing with her crew of dancers, LL Cool J, and rapper Ja Rule before the star-studded Global Citizen Festival in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Ja Rule. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790395_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello arrives at JFK Airport in New York City with her mother Sinuhe Estrabao. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After talking about the wild mishap, Kate assured everyone she was okay.  “I’m alright now,” she said.

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale showing off her figure in gym clothes. (BACKGRID)

After her hospital stay, Kate also took to Instagram to give her fans an update with a pic of her in a hospital bed as well as a caption. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x,” she wrote.

Just days before the hospital visit, she shared an eye-catching photo of herself wearing a lace dress and black tights during her time filming Prisoner’s Daughter, which is about a man who spent over a decade in prison and is trying to reconnect with his daughter and grandson. “Oops #Vegas,” the beauty captioned the post.