Bill & Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Shares 1st Photos From Romantic $2M Wedding

Jennifer Gates, her new husband Nayel Nassar, and others took to social media to share gorgeous new photos from her incredible wedding over the weekend.

Jennifer Gates, 25, and Nayel Nassar, 30, got hitched this past weekend in a beautiful outdoor ceremony and they’re sharing snapshots from the $2 million celebration for the first time. The bride, who is the daughter of Melinda Gates, 57, and Bill Gates, 65, took to her Instagram to post one pic, which can be seen HERE, that showed her dressed in her gorgeous wedding gown while walking down the aisle with the hunky groom, who was dressed in a classic black and white tuxedo. “My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21,” she captioned the pic.

Nayel also went on to share the same pic on his Instagram page with the caption, “We did a thing this weekend! 💍 Can’t wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates♾💕 Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life.”

Like Jennifer and Nayel, Melinda took to Instagram to share another incredible pic, which can be seen HERE, of Jennifer and Nayel on the special day. In it, they are walking on grass as a stone wall can be seen on the side of them and green trees can be seen in front of them. “What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend. So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤,” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Bill followed suit when he shared a third pic, which can be seen HERE, of the newly married couple posing while gazing into each other’s eyes. “Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together,” he wrote.

Jennifer and Nayel, a professional equestrian, got engaged in Jan. 2020. The preparations, including outside tents, were spotted at Jennifer’s luxurious 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York, where the wedding took place, days before the big day.